Aamir Khan: Have Been Attracted To Telling Stories From A Very Young Age

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan, who was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award, shared how he has been attracted to telling stories on screen from a very young age.

Aamir was feted for his decades-long contribution to the craft and his unmatched influence on the industry.

Aamir, who received his first award in 23 years, said:“I have been attracted to telling stories from a very young age. Filmmaking is a collaborative art and this award and recognition wouldn't have been possible without my writers, directors, co-stars, and the audiences who have given me the opportunity to tell the stories and be part of the many stories I have been part of”.

The Best Actor (Male) award was presented to Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in I Want to Talk, with a Special Mention going to Gugun Kigpen for Boong.

Abhishek said life has come full circle for him.

“I came here in 2022 where I was feted with the excellence in cinema award for my body of work. But this is an emotional moment for me to get the best actor on this very stage and be recognised for my role in a film that's extremely special to me,” he said.

He revealed that it was three years back in Melbourne at this same festival where Shoojit Sircar offered him the role in I Want To Talk.

“It was Shoojit Da who believed in me that I could pull off this role and this role is an ode to my father and my daughter because it's about caring and raising a parent,” Abhishek said.

Actor Arvind Swamy, who took home the Leadership in Cinema award, said:“I'm still a student of cinema even though I have been given leadership in cinema for my work. If anyone offers me a role event today that's in my comfort zone, i wouldn't do it, i always want roles that challenge me. I'm grateful for the recognition to be given the Leadership in Cinema award at IFFM 2025”.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Neeraj Ghaywan too are among Top Honourees as they took home Diversity in Cinema and Best Director awards respectively.

Ghaywan's film“Homebound” was also named as the Best Film. Best Series honour went to Black Warrant. Jaideep Ahlawat took home the Best Actor (Male) Series for Paatal Lok Season 2. Emmy Award-winning comedian Vir Das was honoured with the Disruptor Award.

The 16th edition of IFFM will continue till 24th August where Homebound will be the closing film.