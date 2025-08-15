Four Months Until The Spectacular Festival Of Light In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Yes, it's August, but preparations are already underway for one of the most traditional Christmas events in Costa Rica: the Festival of Light. Every year, the parade of floats and music travels along Paseo Colón and Avenida Segunda, and recently some of its entries have been made more public.

This is the case with the bands, which are now undergoing selection processes to determine the final lineup. The total number of groups that will be in the 2025 Festival of Light has not been revealed. However, the list of candidates is already known.

All these groups will compete on September 20 and 21 at the National Stadium in a kind of public tournament. A subsequent announcement will provide details on how to obtain tickets.

Festival of Light 2025 float

Parque La Libertad will be in charge of the float for the Municipality of San José

The Municipality of San José also held a public competition to design its float.

For the second consecutive year, the design was won by the Fundación Parque Metropolitano La Libertad.

It will narrate themes linked to social, environmental, and cultural values that will guide the future of the capital. To this end, it will tell the story of two children who, under the shade of“Aurelio,” a century-old tree, imagine a fantastic city.

“The ecosystem of this city is made up of magical figures-Innovation, Wisdom, Hope, and Expression-who protect the central light, the symbolic heart of San José, which reflects both its root and its vision of the future,” explained the City Council.

The 2025 Festival of Light will be held on Saturday, December 13, and as is tradition, there will also be a parade in the hours leading up to the main event.-

