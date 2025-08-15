Four Months Until The Spectacular Festival Of Light In Costa Rica
This is the case with the bands, which are now undergoing selection processes to determine the final lineup. The total number of groups that will be in the 2025 Festival of Light has not been revealed. However, the list of candidates is already known.
All these groups will compete on September 20 and 21 at the National Stadium in a kind of public tournament. A subsequent announcement will provide details on how to obtain tickets.There are 23 bands competing, including some from local communities and others from educational centers:
Festival of Light 2025 float
Parque La Libertad will be in charge of the float for the Municipality of San José
The Municipality of San José also held a public competition to design its float.
For the second consecutive year, the design was won by the Fundación Parque Metropolitano La Libertad.This Festival of Light's concept is titled“The Illuminated City”
It will narrate themes linked to social, environmental, and cultural values that will guide the future of the capital. To this end, it will tell the story of two children who, under the shade of“Aurelio,” a century-old tree, imagine a fantastic city.
“The ecosystem of this city is made up of magical figures-Innovation, Wisdom, Hope, and Expression-who protect the central light, the symbolic heart of San José, which reflects both its root and its vision of the future,” explained the City Council.The 2025 Festival of Light will be held on Saturday, December 13, and as is tradition, there will also be a parade in the hours leading up to the main event.->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment