Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Resident Of Kherson Region Dies In Hospital After Stepping On Enemy Mine

2025-08-15 10:08:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The news was shared on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.

“Doctors fought to the last to save the life of the 56-year-old man. However, his injuries were too severe,” Prokudin stated.

Read also: Russians attack Korabelny district of Kherson with drone, wound woman

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, Russian forces launched strikes on 43 settlements in the Kherson region, including Tomyna Balka. As a result, one person was killed and five others were wounded

Illustrative photo: Health Ministry

