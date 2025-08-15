Resident Of Kherson Region Dies In Hospital After Stepping On Enemy Mine
“Doctors fought to the last to save the life of the 56-year-old man. However, his injuries were too severe,” Prokudin stated.Read also: Russians attack Korabelny district of Kherson with drone, wound woman
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, Russian forces launched strikes on 43 settlements in the Kherson region, including Tomyna Balka. As a result, one person was killed and five others were wounded
Illustrative photo: Health Ministry
