Trump, Putin Summit Concludes Without Deal For Ending Ukraine War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said that they had held very productive and constructive talks on Ukraine, but did not finalize a deal for ending the war.
"I believe we had a very productive meeting. There were many, many points that we agreed on... There's no deal until there's a deal," President Donald Trump said in joint press conference after their summit in Alaska Friday, adding that "there are just a very few (points) that are left".
He pointed out that he will call NATO leaders and Ukraine President Zelensky and tell them about the outcome of today's meeting.
"We really made some great progress," he said. For his part, the Russian President Putin said the talks with President Trump were mutually-respectful.
"Our negotiations took place in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere. They were very thorough and useful," Putin told reporters at the joint press conference.
He expressed hopes that "the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine".
He stressed that to end the conflict in Ukraine, its root causes must be addressed and the Russia's security requirements must be met.
The summit, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, was Putin's first on Western soil since before February 2022, when Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.
Speaking on board of the presidential plane flying to Alaska President Trump said he would not negotiate with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin on behalf of Ukraine at the Alaska summit.
He stressed that he was not holding the meeting with the Russian leader to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine; noting that he would seek to bring the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to a negotiating table.
The Russian-Ukrainian conflict began in February 2014 when Moscow sent tank-led forces into the neighboring country, meeting stiff resistance from the Ukrainian forces. However, the Russians seized some territories, inhabited by Russian-speaking populations. (end) asj
