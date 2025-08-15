Litime 12V 100Ah Smart Comflex Battery Enables External Communication-Starting With Victron Integration

MENAFN - GetNews) LiTime , a global pioneer in energy innovation, reports that its flagship product-the 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery, featuring LiTime's T5.0 external communication technology-has successfully achieved full compatibility and deep integration with the energy management systems of Victron Energy, a leading supplier of power solutions in the global marine market, delivering an intelligent, flexible, and affordable energy solution for users.

Full Integration Boosts Intelligent and Flexible Energy Management for RV and Marine Applications

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Victron Energy is renowned for delivering highly reliable off-grid energy solutions. With over one million active users on its VictronConnect app, the company has earned strong industry recognition for advanced user monitoring and remote energy management capabilities.

LiTime is a premium brand specializing in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technology, backed by 16 years of innovation, technical expertise, and a global customer support network. The company is dedicated to advancing intelligent, safe, and flexible energy storage solutions. Its ComFlex series is the first to feature LiTime T5.0 external communication technology , offering robust system compatibility and exceptional openness for seamless integration.

As technical leaders in their respective fields, the successful integration of LiTime batteries with Victron Energy systems highlights both companies' excellence in intelligent communication and system interoperability-delivering an intelligent and flexible energy management solution for RV and marine users worldwide.

Moving forward, LiTime will continue to enhance compatibility with more mainstream platforms to meet the diverse needs of users across a wide range of application scenarios.

Addressing Industry Pain Points: Breakthrough Connectivity Expands User Choice

For years, RV and marine users have faced a difficult trade-off when selecting batteries to integrate with third-party energy management systems and build a complete energy control solution:



Option 1: Purchase high-priced batteries to gain intelligent energy management. Option 2: Choose lower-cost alternatives that lack cell-level monitoring and real-time, battery-driven charge optimization, often requiring extra wiring and manual parameter setup.

The market is calling for an intelligent yet affordable solution that empowers more users to enjoy intelligent, efficient, and seamless energy management.

The LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery breaks this long-standing deadlock. As the first battery among similarly priced connected solutions to achieve deep communication compatibility with Victron energy management systems, it delivers cell-level monitoring and intelligent, real-time charge optimization without extra accessories or complex setup-just plug and play. Compared to high-priced alternatives offering similar intelligent connectivity, this solution is expected to significantly reduce overall system integration costs, delivering an intelligent and more affordable energy management choice for RV and marine users worldwide.

User-Driven Value Delivered Through Seamless Integration with Victron Energy Systems



Intelligent Energy Management: The LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery supports up to 16 units in parallel and provides real-time reporting of critical data-including charge current limits, discharge current limits, charge voltage limits, and individual cell status-to the Victron system. This data, reported by the battery system, enables the system to dynamically optimize charge strategies, ensuring safe and stable operation while extending battery life and improving overall energy efficiency.

Visualized Energy Status: Once integrated with Victron systems, the battery allows users to monitor real-time data-such as state of charge and battery health-via Victron displays, mobile apps, the Victron Remote Management (VRM) system, and RV-C or NMEA2000-compatible vehicle or marine control panels. With all key energy metrics visible on a single screen, users gain full situational awareness. The system also supports intelligent alerts for voltage, current, and temperature anomalies to avoid unexpected power shortages during the journey.

Plug-and-Play Installation Convenience: Featuring a built-in smart BMS and a native CAN communication interface, the LiTime battery connects directly to Victron GX communication series devices-eliminating the need for additional BMS or SmartShunt, simplifying wiring, and making installation easier than ever.

Remote OTA Upgrades & Open Connectivity: The battery supports over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates, allowing users to receive the latest features and performance optimizations online without returning the unit for service. OTA updates also enable continuous expansion of compatibility with additional third-party energy management systems via RS485 and CAN communication protocols, ensuring an open and easily upgradable power solution. Cost-Effective: With its native communication capability, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery seamlessly connects to Victron's energy management framework, delivering premium-level functionality-comprehensive monitoring, intelligent energy management, and automated system configuration-at lower total cost.

“We provide intelligent, affordable, and flexible energy solutions to power every adventure our users take,” said a LiTime specialist.

Global Product Roadmap: Accelerating the Buildout of an Intelligent Energy Ecosystem

LiTime plans to launch its 48V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery in the U.S. market in Q3 2025, followed by the 24V 100Ah model in Q4 2025. Both products are expected to make their German market debut later in Q4, with subsequent expansions into Australia, Japan.

The upcoming Smart ComFlex batteries are designed to fully support multiple external communication protocols and offer deep, seamless integration with the LiTime 48V 3500W and 24V 3000W All-in-One Solar inverter Charger , lowering total system integration costs even more significantly. This global rollout further accelerates the realization of LiTime's intelligent energy ecosystem, delivering smarter, more convenient, and affordable energy management solutions for users worldwide.

Looking Ahead

LiTime's latest technical breakthrough not only strengthens its global market competitiveness but also delivers more cost-effective and reliable energy solutions for RV and marine users worldwide.

Moving forward, LiTime will continue to expand compatibility with additional third-party brands such as SMA/GoodWe/DEYE/GROWATT based on customers' needs, further enriching its technology ecosystem. The company is also planning to integrate AI-powered predictive analysis and edge-computing adaptive control, aiming to provide users with even more precise, intelligent, and energy-efficient power management experiences in the future.

About LiTime

LiTime is a premium brand specializing in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technologies. With 16 years of expertise in the new energy storage industry, the company is committed to delivering safe, intelligent, and sustainable energy solutions to a global user base across RV, marine, solar, and off-grid applications. Guided by its brand philosophy, Life & Discovery, LiTime combines strong R&D capabilities, rigorous production standards, and top-tier service to meet evolving market needs. To date, LiTime's advanced battery technology has earned over 380 product certifications worldwide. By reducing the global carbon footprint and transforming the future of energy systems, LiTime is trusted by both professionals and adventurers to power tomorrow's clean energy journeys - Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations.

Subscribe:

@litimepower