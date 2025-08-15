Author's Tranquility Press Announces Lifestyles Of Back Yard Birds And How They Are Affected By Climate Change

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Close-Up on Feathered Neighbors, Their Changing Seasons, and the Stories Written in the Sky

The dawn chorus once arrived like clockwork in Frederic Buse's Pennsylvania backyard-robins, wrens, goldfinches, and phoebes marking the seasons with their calls. But over fifty years, that rhythm has shifted. Some birds now arrive weeks late. Others stay for shorter spans. And some voices have gone quiet altogether.

In Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change , Buse invites readers into his meticulously kept chronicle of the winged residents and visitors that have shared his yard for decades. What began in the early 1980s as simple notes-nesting dates, first arrivals, last sightings-has grown into one of the most sustained personal records of backyard bird behavior in the United States.

Species by species, season by season, Buse captures both the everyday beauty and the quiet urgency of these lives: the cardinal's splash of color in winter, the chickadee's delicate nest construction, the shimmering arrival of migrating warblers. Alongside these portraits, he documents how shifting weather patterns are altering migration, breeding, and feeding cycles- changes written in feathers and flight paths, not in graphs or jargon.

Readers will discover:

Rich, detailed portraits of backyard bird species-their courtship, feeding, nesting, and migration habits.

Firsthand evidence of how climate change shapes avian life cycle events.

A unique blend of lyrical storytelling and grounded natural history.

An invitation to notice the changes happening in their own neighborhoods.

Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change is more than a nature book-it's a testament to the everyday wonders above us and a reminder that climate change is unfolding in real time, in our own backyards.

Available now in paperback, hardcover and eBook on Amazon. Step into Buse's backyard, and you may never hear your morning birdsong the same way again.

About the Author

Frederic Buse has spent over fifty years documenting the lives of backyard birds and the subtle shifts in their patterns, creating an unparalleled personal record of environmental transformation.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press helps authors bring meaningful, enduring works to the world-books that inspire, inform, and stay with readers long after the last page.