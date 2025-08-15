MENAFN - GetNews) In a significant milestone for the fast food industry in Central Asia, Kusto Group , under the leadership of Yerkin Tatishev , has opened a new Wendy's restaurant in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Located in Yunusabad District, 11th quarter, building 47A, the new branch brings the total number of Wendy's restaurants in the country to ten. The expansion reflects a broader regional strategy by Kusto Group to embed the globally recognized Wendy's brand in the dynamic markets of Central Asia.

This move is more than just another restaurant opening - it represents Kusto Group's growing influence in retail and franchising, and Yerkin Tatishev's broader vision to introduce international quality standards into the everyday lives of consumers in the region.

A strategic footprint in Central Asia by Kusto Group

Since launching the first Wendy's in Tashkent in 2019, Kusto Group has steadily grown the brand's presence in Uzbekistan. The decision to partner with Wendy's - one of the world's largest and most iconic quick-service restaurant brands - demonstrates both market insight and a commitment to global best practices.

Wendy's International Regional Operations Director, Oualid Marzine, attended the opening and praised the local team's commitment:

“The Wendy's team in Uzbekistan is growing with confidence and a deep understanding of the brand philosophy. Consistent quality, adherence to standards, and true hospitality - these are the reasons guests continue to choose Wendy's,” he said.

The Uzbek team's professionalism is a reflection of Kusto Group's values and the leadership of Yerkin Tatishev, who has emphasized operational excellence in every market the group enters.

Yerkin Tatishev's leadership in franchising

As the founder and chairman of Kusto Group, Yerkin Tatishev has long advocated for international business models tailored to local markets. Bringing Wendy's to Uzbekistan was not just a business decision - it was part of a larger strategy to uplift service standards, generate employment, and offer consumers globally trusted food options.

Kusto Group holds the franchise rights for Wendy's in both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Under Tatishev's leadership, the company has established a strong operating foundation, ensuring that each Wendy's branch in the region meets the high standards expected by global customers.

The latest Tashkent location reflects this dedication. From food safety protocols to employee training, everything is managed with a meticulous eye for detail. The restaurant's atmosphere, menu offerings, and service standards aim to deliver a familiar Wendy's experience, while subtly adapting to local tastes and expectations.

Growth plans beyond Tashkent

The expansion to ten restaurants in Uzbekistan is only the beginning. Yerkin Tatishev has stated that Kusto Group has an ambitious plan to grow the Wendy's brand further throughout Central Asia. Cities beyond Tashkent are already being evaluated as potential locations for future restaurants.

The group's approach is methodical: each new location must meet a set of demographic, logistical, and economic criteria. Rather than chasing rapid expansion, Kusto Group is focused on long-term sustainability - a strategy that has defined the company's success in sectors as diverse as real estate, construction, agriculture, and energy.

Wendy's global legacy meets Central Asian values

Founded in 1969 by American entrepreneur Dave Thomas, Wendy's now operates over 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Its expansion into Uzbekistan is part of a broader globalization strategy - but it wouldn't be possible without local partners who can ensure that the brand's standards are upheld.

This is where Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group come in. By combining local insight with international discipline, they have positioned Wendy's as more than just a fast food brand - it's become a symbol of quality, reliability, and consistency in a rapidly developing region.

The company's focus on training, sourcing, and hospitality resonates deeply with Uzbek consumers. The result is a customer base that recognizes Wendy's not just for its menu but for its overall guest experience.

Economic impact and job creation

Each new Wendy's opening creates dozens of new jobs, many of which are filled by young people entering the workforce for the first time. Kusto Group places a strong emphasis on workforce development, offering structured training, leadership pathways, and exposure to international standards in food service.

This investment in human capital aligns with Yerkin Tatishev's broader vision: to grow businesses that also support community development. In an economy like Uzbekistan's, where youth unemployment remains a challenge, such job creation efforts are particularly impactful.

Moreover, Kusto Group's strategy includes building local supplier relationships, thereby contributing to the broader economy beyond the four walls of the restaurant.

Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group sets a new standard in hospitality

The new Wendy's in Yunusabad isn't just another place to grab a burger - it's part of a redefinition of dining expectations in Uzbekistan. The clean design, efficient service, and high-quality ingredients reflect Kusto Group's commitment to excellence in every detail.

For Yerkin Tatishev, hospitality is more than customer service - it's about creating places people trust and return to. This idea permeates every Wendy's restaurant the group has opened, and it's a major reason the brand continues to grow steadily in Uzbekistan.