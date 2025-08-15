Processing Industry Enterprises To Receive Another UAH 74M In Grants For Development, Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Of the above sum, more than UAH 49.5 million will be provided directly by the ministry, and the remaining amount – by the State Employment Service.

The winners include enterprises specializing in the production of canned food, bakery products, electrical equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, toys, construction materials, metal and wood processing equipment, and textile goods.

“Overall, since early 2025, we have already approved 209 applications, totaling more than UAH 1.03 billion. The programme is working steadily, and we invite businesses to use these opportunities to modernize their production facilities,” Ukrainian Economy, Environment and Agriculture Deputy Minister Andrii Teliupa noted.

Grants can be spent on the purchase, delivery, installation and launch of production equipment, R&D developments, as well as the restoration of war-affected enterprises.

As mentioned by the ministry, the maximum grant size is UAH 8 million for development purposes and UAH 16 million for recovery purposes (but not exceeding the verified losses).

The terms of co-financing depend on the type of equipment and region: standard – 50/50; Ukrainian-made equipment – 70/30; frontline territories, UAV manufacturers, bookstores – 80/20.

Receiving a grant involves the creation of at least five jobs. Within three years, the grant recipient also must pay taxes and duties in the amount not less than the grant received. Having met the programme requirements in full, the grant recipient can re-apply after three years.

A reminder that, over three years since the programme 'Grants for Processing Enterprises' was launched, more than 1,000 Ukrainian companies had received over UAH 5.1 billion in government assistance to modernize and create new production facilities.

Photo: Unsplash