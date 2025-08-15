VIDEO - CEO Clips: IAMGOLD: A Modern Canadian Gold Story Nearing Its Next Big Chapter

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - IAMGOLD Corp. (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) - With a sharpened focus on Canada and large-scale production targets, Iamgold is nearing completion on its transformative repositioning as Canada's next mid-tier gold champion. The company is poised to significantly increase output and enter a strong free cash flow cycle, all while advancing new growth initiatives aimed at long-term value creation.



IAMGOLD Corp. (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG)

