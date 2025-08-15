Nick Wodeshick From The Crypto Content Hub Produces Article About Tariff-Proofing Your Portfolio With Protected Bitcoin Etfs
Help Tariff-Proof Your Portfolio With Protected Bitcoin ETFs
Even though crypto trading is banned in China, many China companies are still tied to the bitcoin ecosystem. This includes companies that produce machines used to mine bitcoin. As such, severe tariffs between the U.S. and China could have a noticeable effect on the bitcoin supply chain. For investors counting on bitcoin's tariff resiliency, it may be best to do so in a risk-managed manner.
To view the full article, please visit .
