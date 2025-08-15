403
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. : Is reporting continued progress in advancing its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant toward reaching a final investment decision thanks to technical project development, active financing activities, and commercial engagement with customers. Current trade and geopolitical dynamics create a changing environment for NMG's development, with both opportunities and challenges; hence, the Company is exploring various financing and commercial scenarios to lessen risk exposure and facilitate its market entry. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $2.88.
