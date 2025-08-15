Made In The Shade Rockville Unveils New Website To Improve Local Window Treatment Access

Made In The Shade Rockville

- Matt BieberichROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Made in the Shade Rockville (MITS Rockville), a locally owned provider of custom window treatments, has launched a new website aimed at enhancing the experience for homeowners across Montgomery County. Built to reflect the company's client-focused service model, the new digital platform provides easier access to expert guidance, product education, and personalized window solutions.MITS Rockville, which serves Rockville, Bethesda, Potomac, and nearby communities, developed the new website to streamline the selection process for custom window treatments. The platform allows users to explore available services, view recent installations, and schedule in-home consultations with ease.Matt Bieberich leads MITS Rockville, applying his background in home furnishings to deliver customized window treatment solutions.The website features detailed information on the company's core offerings, including shades , shutters, blinds, drapery, and motorized solutions . A gallery of completed projects provides local examples, while the learning center offers guidance on light control, privacy, and energy efficiency.A key part of the company's service model is its complimentary in-home consultation . MITS Rockville brings the showroom experience to the client, complete with hands-on samples and tailored advice. The new website allows homeowners to request consultations and begin the design process with access to localized expertise.To develop and launch the website, MITS Rockville partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window coverings industry. WTMP provided web design, SEO, pay-per-click (PPC), and lead generation support to help the company reach more homeowners in its local service area.“Matt and his team at MITS Rockville deliver outstanding, personalized service,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.“Their new website gives them the online presence to match-and helps more homeowners discover the value of custom window treatments.”To explore the new website or schedule a free consultation, visit .For window treatment professionals interested in strengthening their digital presence, visit to learn more about WTMP's services.

