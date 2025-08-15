Barbara Viniar's Little Bird Brings Turn-Of-The-Century New York To Life In A Story Of Courage, Independence And Love

Book Cover, Little Bird by Barbara Viniar

Viniar's Debut Historical Fiction Novel Available Wherever Books Are Sold Beginning Today, Friday, August 15, from Sibylline Press

- Barbara Viniar, Author Little BirdGRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of Little Bird: A Novel by Barbara Viniar, a stirring work of historical fiction inspired by the author's own family history. Viniar, a former college president and lifelong advocate for women's voices, delivers a richly imagined portrait of a young Jewish immigrant navigating the challenges of love, survival, and self-determination in 1910 New York City.In Little Bird, Feige leaves her native Russia to escape escalating violence against Jews, sent to marry a wealthy cousin in America. In this new land, she becomes“Fannie,” an obedient wife-until her husband's cruelty pushes her to take a daring step toward freedom. Armed with her embroidery skills and a fierce will, she builds a life on her own terms, confronting betrayal, defying societal expectations, and ultimately grappling with whether to sacrifice her hard-won independence for love.The novel draws from Viniar's own discovery about her grandmother's past, blending meticulous historical detail with timeless themes of resilience and self-empowerment.Viniar will also participate in the Sibylline Authors Women's Equality Day Zoom Event on Tuesday, August 26 at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT). Sibylline Press publisher Vicki DeArmon (Foghorn: The Nearly True Story of a Small Publishing Empire) and authors Barbara Viniar (Little Bird) , Beverly Burch (What You Don't Know), and Suzanne Uttaro Samuels (Seeds of the Pomegranate) will share how they and their characters navigate inequality – in work, in love and marriage, in faith, and in the wider world. Learn more about this event: HEREEarly Praise for Little Bird“Like the heroine of her timeless novel, Barbara Viniar has meticulously embroidered this story of a talented young woman torn between the tradition she respects and the dreams she can't deny. Within the beautifully rendered flavor of early 20th century immigrant life and haunted by a promise that threatens to undo her resolve, the little bird confronts page-turning obstacles as she dares herself to take flight. - Elyce Wakerman, author of A Tale of Two Citizens and Father LossBarbara Viniar's historical fiction comes vividly to life in all the senses: the motion of the ship, the scent and flavors of old Russia, the sights of New York, loss and wonder in the New World. Little Bird is a deeply felt story of new beginnings, of finding one's feet in a new land, a new age, with a new love on the horizon. - Julia Park Tracey, author of The Bereaved and SilenceBarbara Viniar's writing is wonderfully visual. I felt as if I was entering a time capsule each time I opened it - and each chapter felt so real. I couldn't put it down! - Magda Bogin, author of Natalya, God's Messenger and Director, Under the Volcano.ABOUT THE AUTHORBarbara Viniar began her career in academia, teaching Women's Studies and writing her doctoral dissertation on women's moral development in contemporary fiction. After retiring from her second college presidency, she turned to creative writing. Little Bird is her debut novel. She lives in [insert location] and can be found at or on Instagram at @barbaraviniar.Little Bird: A NovelHistorical Fiction | Trade Paperback $22 | eBook $5.99ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-897409-97-6ISBN (eBook): 979-8-897409-96-9Published by Sibylline Press - Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by seven women of a certain age (five of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their“Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at ; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

Jenny McIntosh

JMPR Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.