UAE Embassy Warns Citizens In Spain Of Heat Wave, Wildfires
The UAE embassy in Spain warned citizens to exercise caution due to a severe heat wave. The heat has led to wildfires in most parts of the country, the mission said.
The embassy stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. UAE citizens in Spain can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 for emergency cases.
The UAE embassy also called on citizens in Spain to register in the Tawajudi service, which helps overseas Emiratis.
On Thursday, Spanish authorities said one person battling flames in the northwestern Castile and Leon region had died, taking the toll to three after earlier reporting fatalities there and near Madrid this week.
The fires have particularly scorched Spain this year, devouring over 157,000 hectares - more than triple the area burned during the same period in 2024.
(With inputs from AFP)
