Trump Envoys Conclude Sixth Round of Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy, and Jared Kushner, serving as an unofficial advisor to his father-in-law President Donald Trump, concluded their sixth round of negotiations with Ukrainian leadership in just two weeks, the State Department announced Friday as diplomatic momentum builds toward ending the nearly four-year conflict.
The intensive two-day discussions with Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov yielded what officials characterized as "constructive" progress, according to the department's official summary. Negotiators concentrated on "advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine," the readout confirmed.
Umerov emphasized Ukraine's non-negotiable position: any settlement must "protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future."
Participants examined outcomes from recent U.S.-Russia diplomatic contacts and explored concrete measures to halt the war, which approaches its fourth anniversary.
Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow Tuesday for peace plan deliberations. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov subsequently stated Moscow anticipates Washington will disclose details from the current Florida-based U.S.-Ukraine negotiations.
During Florida sessions, American and Ukrainian delegations addressed essential deterrence measures required to maintain enduring peace and established a preliminary structure for security guarantees.
Negotiators underscored that meaningful advancement toward any settlement "depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings."
Post-Conflict Economic Blueprint
Discussions expanded beyond immediate ceasefire terms to encompass what officials termed a comprehensive "future prosperity agenda" addressing post-conflict reconstruction, collaborative economic ventures, and extended recovery initiatives.
Representatives stressed that tangible movement toward ceasefire and de-escalation serves dual purposes: preventing future Russian aggression while enabling Ukraine's ambitious redevelopment strategy designed to emerge "stronger and more prosperous than before the war."
The delegations scheduled additional consultations for Saturday to maintain negotiating momentum.
Senior officials from both nations previously convened last weekend in Florida for talks all participants deemed "productive" and "successful."
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified afterward that Washington's objective extends beyond merely halting hostilities—American policy aims to assist Ukrainians in rebuilding "stronger and more prosperous than ever," though he warned the diplomatic process remains "delicate" and requires Russia's involvement as "part of the equation."
Legal Disclaimer:
