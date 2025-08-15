Culinary Journey: Discover Punjab Grill's Modern Indian Cuisine In Dubai

Good Indian food is not hard to come by in Dubai - from two Michelin-starred gastronomic journeys to traditional, low-key curry spots, both are available aplenty. Punjab Grill, however, sits comfortably between these two disparate concepts. Located within Anantara Downtown, the restaurant immediately made us feel welcome and at home while still offering an elevated environment - reminiscent of some of my favourite London curry houses, where my family would go for special occasions or when my dad wanted to treat me and my siblings if my mum was out of town.

The delightful waiter recommended we opt for their tasting menu, which features a series of dishes celebrating the colourful cuisines of India's vast and varied regions, each interpreted through Punjab Grill's modern lens.

We began our seven-course gastronomic journey with a light amuse bouche, consisting of a cheese kulcha with chili, walnut, and dates. The meal quickly progressed to appetisers, including a decadent stuffed aloo, chili and peanut thecha and meaty dakshin shrimps served with fried idli and curry leaf podi.

After this flavourful start, we moved on to the larger dishes, with highlights including lemongrass and chili tikka kebabs, raunakeen lamb seekhan, and jimikand ka seekh - each dish brighter in spices, citrus, and overall character than the last.

Following this parade of meaty dishes, we enjoyed saucier curries. The paneer roulade, served on a bed of creamy butter sauce, was my favourite dish of the evening (though it wasn't an easy choice to make). This was paired with makhani saag, parsi salli chicken, roomali roti, and brun pav.

By this point, we were understandably full, but there's always room for dessert. We were presented with an array of Indian sweet treats, including kulfi, saffron falooda, and a rose and khus granita. This dining experience was hard to fault, with an array of decadent yet fresh flavours and bright interpretations of classic regional dishes.

Hero dish‭:‬‭ ‬ The paneer roulade was a fun take on one of my absolute favourites‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 9/10

Senses‭:‬‭ ‬ While feeling truly at ease‭, ‬it still felt like a magical‭, ‬flavoursome culinary journey‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 8/10

Menu curation‭:‬ ‭ ‬Make sure you go hungry to enjoy the tasting menu‭! ‬-‭ ‬ 8/10

Service‭:‬ The service was great‭, ‬truly welcoming‭ ‬- ‭ ‬8/10

Anantara Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai

