Watch: Tricolour Shines On Burj Khalifa As India Celebrates Independence Day

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was illuminated with the Indian flag on Monday, August 15, to mark the 79th anniversary of India's independence.

Crowds gathered to witness the display, as the tricolour appeared on the Dubai landmark. A video captures the moment, showing the flag waving across the skyscraper's facade.

The monument annually displays the tricolour on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. This year it was displayed at 7.50pm. Watch the video shared by the Indian Consulate in Dubai:

Early today morning, as the flag was hoisted at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, the Consul General praised India's advancements in governance, digital public infrastructure, and space exploration, as well as the growing empowerment of women and the country's self-reliance in the defence sector.