Independence Day 2025: Bollywood Stars Share Patriotic Posts, Join Outrage Over Stray Dogs

This Indian Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities lit up social media with a flood of patriotic wishes, tricolour-filled photos, and heartfelt messages to mark the occasion.

But that wasn't the only kind of post dominating timelines - some stars have also used the day to spotlight a very different cause: voicing their outrage over the recent Supreme Court order to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.

The verdict recently sparked nationwide protests, with animal lovers across India taking to social media to condemn the move. Amidst the growing outrage, several actors have lent their voices to the cause, sharing adoption appeals, strong statements, and calls for compassion.

Actor Raveena Tandon marked the day with a pointed post:“Freedom for all. #delhincrindies . When the authorities fail. There is always a fall guy. Inefficiency / corruption has led to this disaster.” She paired her message with the quote,“the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

Echoing that sentiment, Sonali Bendre wrote,“Independence Day reminds us - freedom should not be selective.”

Beyond the animal rights conversation, many other stars shared their Independence Day wishes. Akshay Kumar posted an Instagram update featuring beach clean-up workers, saying,“Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean... all smiles, all heart.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a video of the Indian flag fluttering in the wind, wishing fans a happy Independence Day.

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan penned an empowering note:“Today, we celebrate the strength, freedom, and courage that resides in all of us. Happy Independence Day, everyone!”

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut shared a video of herself waving the tricolour, speaking about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort address and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, with the following caption:“Happy Independence Day.”

Here's a look at a few more moments from B-town's Independence Day feed...