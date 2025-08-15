Egypt FM, EU Official Discuss Gaza Developments
Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed, in a phone call today with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the latest political, security, and humanitarian developments in the Gaza Strip.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of the expansion of Israeli aggression in Gaza, as well as recent decisions to expand settlement activity in the West Bank. He also condemned and rejected recent statements calling for the realization of what is referred to as Greater Israel, stressing that such actions fuel tensions, escalate conflict, and undermine stability in the region.
The Egyptian foreign minister emphasized the need to create a political horizon for a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian cause, restoring the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, foremost among them their right to self-determination and to establish an independent state. He reaffirmed Egypt's continued intensive efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.
He also stressed the importance of doubling international efforts, with EU support, to push for a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid, underscoring Israel's full responsibility as the occupying power to open its five crossings to guarantee the flow of humanitarian and medical supplies into Gaza and to remove all current obstacles and barriers, which he said are responsible for the ongoing policy of starvation.
For her part, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy commended Egypt's intensive efforts aimed at de-escalation, achieving a ceasefire, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza through aid delivery. She expressed the EU's eagerness to participate in the reconstruction conference and to work with Egypt to ensure unhindered aid access and the success of efforts to achieve a ceasefire.
