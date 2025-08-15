Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Portable Toiletry Bag With Removable Storage Shelf For Enhanced Travel Convenience

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jessica G. of Aurora, CO is the creator of the Travel Hero, a portable toiletry storage system featuring a soft-sided carrying bag with an integrated removable shelf designed to improve organization and accessibility of personal care items during travel. The shelf can be detached from the bag and affixed to bathroom surfaces via magnets or suction cups, providing a versatile solution for locations with limited storage options.Travelers frequently encounter bathrooms with insufficient space for toiletry storage, including hotel rooms, cruise ships, and temporary accommodations. Traditional toiletry bags require users to repeatedly unpack and repack items, creating clutter and inefficiency. Lack of accessible storage surfaces can also lead to hygiene concerns and inconvenience during use.The Travel Hero system combines a zippered soft-shell bag with a detachable shelf insert equipped with magnetic or suction cup mounts on the rear. Once removed, the shelf adheres securely to mirrors, walls, or shower areas, providing stable, elevated storage for shampoos, soaps, brushes, and other toiletries. This design enhances accessibility and minimizes countertop clutter while still maintaining portability.Key features and benefits include:.Dual-Function Design: combines a soft, portable toiletry bag with a removable shelf for flexible storage both in transit and on location..Magnetic or Suction Cup Mounting: enables the shelf to be securely attached to common bathroom surfaces such as mirrors, tile, or glass for hands-free access..Improved Organization and Accessibility: keeps toiletry items visible and accessible without unpacking the entire bag to reduce preparation time..Compact and Lightweight Construction: maintains travel-friendly portability with durable materials and convenient carrying handles.This product is designed for travelers, cruise passengers, and anyone needing portable, efficient toiletry storage solutions. It addresses common issues related to limited bathroom space to enhance convenience and user experience in transient environments.Jessica filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Travel Hero product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Travel Hero can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

