Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrator Arrested From Howrah Station In Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, the officials of Howrah Police Commissionerate, on Friday, arrested an illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator from Howrah station, the main railway connecting point between Kolkata and the rest of India.

The arrested person has been identified as Mijan Mian, a resident of Kurigram district in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Upon police questioning, Mian admitted that he entered India 22 years back illegally through the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

Thereafter, he added that after several rounds of efforts he managed to fake an AADHAAR card in his name from a local agent at Agartala.

He also said that in Tripura, he got married to a local woman and they have a girl child.

He was later presented at a lower court in the Howrah district, which granted police custody for him.

Upon police questioning, Mian also admitted that he arranged for the AADHAAR card for himself with forged documents.

He claimed that his main intention in illegally crossing over to the Indian Territory in Tripura was to get married to the local woman.

However, despite claiming to have in possession the forged AADHAAR, he was unable to furnish it to the investigating officers of the Howrah Police Commissionerate.

He said that his main intention in coming to Howrah station was prompted by his wish to go back to Bangladesh.

"There had been lots of inconsistencies in his statements during questioning. We are grilling him further to find whether he had a connection with any Bangladesh-based terror module and whether he had any specific intention to come to West Bengal from Tripura," a Howrah Police Commissioner insider said.

West Bengal BJP Secretary, Umesh Roy, said that Bangladeshi infiltration has become common through the porous borders with the neighbouring state and they always find West Bengal, especially the state capital of Kolkata, as their safe haven.