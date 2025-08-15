EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

HMS Bergbau with successful Annual General Meeting 2025

15.08.2025 / 11:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS HMS Bergbau with successful Annual General Meeting 2025 Berlin, 15 August 2025: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting for the 2024 financial year yesterday. The Annual General Meeting took place virtually. The company's shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 99% of the votes. Among other things, Mr Henry Werkmeister, Managing Director of HW-Beratungs GmbH, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of HMS. He succeeds Patrick Brandl, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board as planned at the end of the Annual General Meeting. A total of around 76% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the Annual General Meeting and the complete voting results are available on the HMS Bergbau AG website in the Investor Relations section. About HMS Bergbau AG: HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of solid and liquid fuels, cementitious products, and ore and metal products, as well as other products. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers and energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and word wide. HMS Bergbau AG, which is primarily active in Asia, Africa and Europe, also develops first-class raw material reserves. Corporate contact information : HMS Bergbau AG An der Wuhlheide 232 12459 Berlin T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0 F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15 E-Mail: ... URL: Investor Relations Manager: edicto GmbH Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz T: +49 69 905 505 53 E-Mail: ...

15.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HMS Bergbau AG An der Wuhlheide 232 12459 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 65 66 81-0 Fax: 030 65 66 81-15 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006061104 WKN: 606110 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board) EQS News ID: 2184648

End of News EQS News Service