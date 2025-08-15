HMS Bergbau With Successful Annual General Meeting 2025
|
EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CORPORATE NEWS
HMS Bergbau with successful Annual General Meeting 2025
Berlin, 15 August 2025: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting for the 2024 financial year yesterday. The Annual General Meeting took place virtually. The company's shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 99% of the votes. Among other things, Mr Henry Werkmeister, Managing Director of HW-Beratungs GmbH, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of HMS. He succeeds Patrick Brandl, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board as planned at the end of the Annual General Meeting.
A total of around 76% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the Annual General Meeting and the complete voting results are available on the HMS Bergbau AG website in the Investor Relations section.
About HMS Bergbau AG:
HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of solid and liquid fuels, cementitious products, and ore and metal products, as well as other products. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers and energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and word wide. HMS Bergbau AG, which is primarily active in Asia, Africa and Europe, also develops first-class raw material reserves.
Corporate contact information :
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
E-Mail: ...
URL:
Investor Relations Manager:
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz
T: +49 69 905 505 53
E-Mail: ...
15.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment