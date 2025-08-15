The National Football League (NFL)'S United Kingdom (UK) Based Academy Program Announces Games And Roster For 2025-26 Season
|
Country
|
Athlete(s)
|
Argentina (1)
|
Hugo Chigozime Arias Okoro (DB)
|
Austria (2)
|
Luca Wolf (TE), Felician Weissensel (DL)
|
Belgium (1)
|
Stan Pichon (WR)
|
Canada (4)
|
Viktor LaChambre (QB), Nathan Morris (RB), Andrew Gomon (RB), Zian Iseghohi (OLB)
|
Denmark (4)
|
Emil Løkkegaard (QB), Julius LeFevre (OL), Silas Floche (TE), Mikkel Ngassa (DB)
|
England (20)
|
Bobby Bridges (QB/K), Didi Georgiou (RB), Kristian Abel (RB), Ben Schneller (WR), Noah Prasad-Smith (WR), Malachy McMahon (WR), Seb Delzoppo (WR), Adam Ibirionke (OL), Tyrone Stolarczyk (OL), Theo Andall (OL), Barney Short (OL), Hugo Short (TE), Devon Myrie (TE), Corey Pyke (DL), Che Figueroa (DL), Max O'Grady (LB), Ashley Daniel (DB), Jayden Smith (DB), Ryan Crooks (DB), Nickson Massa (DB)
|
Finland (4)
|
Rene Rautiainen (WR), Oliver Lehtinen (OL), Vili Haapasalo (TE), Terho Vainio (LB)
|
France (2)
|
Sam Drouet (LB), Jean-Placide Makina (OLB)
|
The Gambia (1)
|
Aziz Jaye (OL)
|
Germany (16)
|
Felix Merrow (WR), Jamil Secka (WR/DB), Carlos Speidel (WR), Tom Brinkmann (OL), Bruno Werner (OL), Niko Kampas (OL), Johannes Mager (DL), Benny Kubat (DL), Leo Schoske (DL), Joel Queisser (LB), Yasir Sani (LB), Sem Wohlgemuth (OLB), Adeola Werner (OLB), Moritz Strempel (OLB), Max Bartholomy (DB), Shaq Cisse (DB)
|
Mexico (2)
|
Armando Gamborino (WR), Emiliano Albarran (OLB)
|
Nigeria (2)
|
Augustine Irek (DL), Benson Jerry (OLB)
|
Norway (2)
|
Magnus Town (OL), Tobias Gadeberg (DL)
|
Portugal (1)
|
Gabriel Goncalo (DB)
|
Scotland (1)
|
Jude Colvin (LB)
|
South Africa (1)
|
Max Louw (OL)
|
Spain (1)
|
Tom Gabarro (DB)
|
Sweden (1)
|
Edgar Wallen (RB),
|
Syria (1)
|
Shams Al Nusyrat (DL)
|
Trinidad and Tobago(1)
|
Brandon Bryant (DB)
NFL Academy alumni currently playing Division 1 College football:
-
Darren Agu, United Kingdom (TE) – New Mexico State University
Dimitri Madden, United Kingdom (DL) – Akron University
Seydou Traore, United Kingdom (WR) – Mississippi State University
Freddie Pelling, United Kingdom (OL) – Campbell University
Samuel Isiguzo, United Kingdom (DB) – Bryant University
Sam Fenton, United Kingdom (QB) - University of South Florida
Tunde Mkparu, United Kingdom (DB) – Bryant University
Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, United Kingdom (LB) – University of Texas at El Paso
Peter Clarke, United Kingdom (TE) – Temple University
Emmanuel Okoye, Nigeria (TE) – University of Tennessee
Dominic Braesch, Germany (OL) – University of North Alabama
Daniel Akinkunmi, United Kingdom (OL) – University of Oklahoma
Luke Yau-Gayle, United Kingdom (DL) – University at Buffalo
Timi Oke, United Kingdom (DB) – Northwestern University
Lopez Sanusi, Ireland (DL) – Boise State University
Pape Abdoulaye Sy, Senegal (OL) – Boston College
Benjamin Kienz, Germany (OL) – Kennesaw State University
Yahya Attia, Austria (OL) – University of Colorado Boulder
Clinton Azubuike, Nigeria (DL) – Vanderbilt University
-
Akram Elnagmi (OL)- University of Pittsburgh
Arthur De Boachie (DB)- Boise State University
Andy Quinn (K/P)- Boston College
Kevin Bentin (LB)- Long Island University
Pharrell Harewood (P)- Nicholls State University
Joe Kirby (OL)- Nicholls State University
Matti Kruger (DL)- Bucknell University
Samu Suominen (OL)- University of Massachusetts Amherst
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Football League (NFL).
About the NFL Academy:
The NFL Academy program offers talented student athletes a pathway to combine their full-time education with intensive training in American football, under the guidance of a professional coaching team. The program began in the U.K. serving student-athletes from across the world and has expanded recently to Australia to also service student-athletes across the APAC region.
In the U.K., the NFL Academy is based at Loughborough's world-renowned center of sporting excellence and in partnership with Loughborough College and Loughborough University. The program promotes world class performance and the development of elite player pathways, supporting student athletes (aged 16-19) with NFL best practices and resources.
The NFL APAC Academy in the region, located on Australia's Gold Coast, opened in Sep, 2024 in partnership with A.B. Paterson College and supported by the City of Gold Coast and the Queensland State Government (for athletes aged 12-18).
