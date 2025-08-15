403
Egypt Condemns Israeli Occupation's Starvation Policy In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday condemned Israeli occupation's starvation policy against civilians in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the remarks came during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, as part of Egypt's intensified diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire and support humanitarian relief in Gaza.
Abdelatty stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, holding Israeli occupation fully responsible for opening all crossings and lifting restrictions.
He reiterated Egypt's rejection of Israel's settlement expansion in the West Bank and attempts to embed its occupation in a blatant violation to international law, and condemned the statements regarding the so called "Greater Israel", warning of the regional consequences of such actions.
The minister emphasized doubling efforts, urging increased international pressure, particularly from the EU, to a ceasefire, and commended France's intention to recognize the State of Palestine, calling it a vital step toward stability.
Abdelatty emphasized the importance of international efforts to support Palestinian statehood based on the 4th of June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, particularly during the upcoming UN General Assembly session.
For his part, Barrot affirmed his country's support to mediation efforts.
The two ministers also discussed the Iranian nuclear file, underlining the importance of de-escalation and resuming cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and related negotiations. (end)
