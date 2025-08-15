Aspen Laser Founders Launch Lucium, LLC, Introducing Patented/ Patent Pending Optical Clearing Technology To Dramatically Improve Laser Therapy Outcomes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The technology will make its official debut at the FCA National Convention hosted by the Florida Chiropractic Association in Orlando, FL, August 21–24, 2025. Recognized as one of the largest gatherings of chiropractic and integrative healthcare professionals in the world, the FCA National Convention attracts thousands of practitioners, clinic owners, and industry leaders from across the globe. Aspen Laser – TheraLight will be located in Booth #1226, where attendees can see the technology in action, speak directly with the development team, and receive a free sample of the new topical. The event will also serve as the first opportunity for clinics to learn how to benefit financially and clinically and partner with the company to receive exclusive early-order pricing and long-term growth opportunities. Alongside its FCA National Convention launch, Lucium is introducing a fully integrated online ordering platform to make adoption effortless for clinics and practitioners worldwide.

A New Standard in Laser Therapy Outcomes

"This is disruptive technology that is truly making a difference in how laser therapy can be delivered," said Charles Vorwaller, CEO of Aspen Laser. "It expands and improves treatments for all skin tones, including tattooed skin, and we anticipate it will become the new standard for healthcare professionals worldwide. Our first application with laser therapy is for pain management, and we see future applications where light and topicals will work together to improve outcomes."

By temporarily matching the skin's refractive index, the topical reduces skin surface and subsurface scatter and enhances light penetration into deeper tissues, ensuring that therapeutic light reaches its target structures at the intended dosage.

Full-Body PBM Topical Coming January 2026

Building on this debut, Lucium will partner with TheraLight to launch a full-body photobiomodulation topical in January 2026 for exclusive use with its PBM beds and panels-bringing the same science-backed optical clearing benefits to whole-body light therapy applications.

About Lucium

Lucium develops next-generation optical clearing and topical-with-light solutions to enhance the precision, inclusivity, and efficacy of light-based health, wellness, and medical treatments.

About Aspen Laser

Aspen Laser is a leading manufacturer of advanced Class IV therapeutic laser systems, providing clinicians worldwide with tools for pain relief, recovery, and performance optimization.

For more information, visit aspenlasers or call 877-782-7736.

