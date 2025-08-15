Aspen Laser Founders Launch Lucium, LLC, Introducing Patented/ Patent Pending Optical Clearing Technology To Dramatically Improve Laser Therapy Outcomes
A New Standard in Laser Therapy Outcomes
"This is disruptive technology that is truly making a difference in how laser therapy can be delivered," said Charles Vorwaller, CEO of Aspen Laser. "It expands and improves treatments for all skin tones, including tattooed skin, and we anticipate it will become the new standard for healthcare professionals worldwide. Our first application with laser therapy is for pain management, and we see future applications where light and topicals will work together to improve outcomes."
By temporarily matching the skin's refractive index, the topical reduces skin surface and subsurface scatter and enhances light penetration into deeper tissues, ensuring that therapeutic light reaches its target structures at the intended dosage.
Full-Body PBM Topical Coming January 2026
Building on this debut, Lucium will partner with TheraLight to launch a full-body photobiomodulation topical in January 2026 for exclusive use with its PBM beds and panels-bringing the same science-backed optical clearing benefits to whole-body light therapy applications.
About Lucium
Lucium develops next-generation optical clearing and topical-with-light solutions to enhance the precision, inclusivity, and efficacy of light-based health, wellness, and medical treatments.
About Aspen Laser
Aspen Laser is a leading manufacturer of advanced Class IV therapeutic laser systems, providing clinicians worldwide with tools for pain relief, recovery, and performance optimization.
For more information, visit aspenlasers or call 877-782-7736.
Media Contact:
Michael Arce, Director of Marketing
Aspen Laser Systems, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 877-782-7736
SOURCE Aspen Laser
