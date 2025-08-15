The All-New Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider Highlights A New Variety Pack Available In Walmart Stores Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider is made with 100% beef, steam-grilled onions, the signature steamy bun and for the very first time, a melty slice of cheddar flavored with real bacon pieces. According to Mintel's U.S. frozen snacks market report, consumers across the country continue to crave cheese in their frozen snack purchases, and this new Slider answers the demand.

The new Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider is available exclusively in the all-new 16 count Cheese Sliders Variety Pack. The new package features three distinctly craveable cheese-topped Slider varieties:



4 – New Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider

6 – Jalapeño Cheese Sliders 6 – Classic Cheese Sliders

The Cheese Sliders Variety Pack is available at Walmart stores and quickly rolling out to additional grocer's freezer aisles in the months ahead.

"With the new Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider, we're serving up bold flavor with a crave-worthy twist," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Exclusively available in our new 16-count Variety Pack, this new Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider combines two fan favorites, cheese and bacon, to satisfy a full household of tastes whether you're snacking or feeding a family of Cravers. It's convenience, variety and flavor all packed into one freezer-friendly box."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDSTM loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle .

