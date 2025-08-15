Kazakhstan's Industrial Production Increases In 5M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Over the first five months of this year, the volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan increased by 6.4 percent, reaching $46.5 billion, said Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Trend r eports.

According to Bektenov, economic cooperation among the states and members of the EAEU demonstrates steady and consistent progress across all key areas.

“The aggregate gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 2 percent, reaching $600 billion. Over the first 5 months of this year, the volume of industrial production grew by 1.6 percent, amounting to more than $640 billion. Overall, Kazakhstan's GDP for the first 7 months grew by 6.3 percent, which is a result of ongoing economic reforms,” said the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

He also observed that within the parameters of the EAEU framework, there is an uptick in agricultural production metrics and retail trade throughput. Such outcomes have been facilitated through synergistic collaborations among our nations.



The convening of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIGC) is scheduled for August 14 and 15, 2025, in the strategic locale of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. The gathering is convened at State Residence No. 2 and aligns with the decadal commemoration of Kyrgyzstan's integration into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The itinerary for the EIGC convening scheduled on August 14-15 encompasses a comprehensive array of 20 agenda points.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU or EEU) is an economic alliance including five post-Soviet nations situated in Eurasia. The EAEU possesses a unified integrated market. As of 2023, it comprises 183 million individuals and a gross domestic product of over $2.4 trillion. The EAEU promotes the unrestricted flow of goods and services and establishes unified policies in macroeconomics, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, international trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust legislation.