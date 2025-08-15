Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan And EU Casting Their Nets To Uncover Golden Opportunities For Digital Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 15. Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, met with Toyvo Klaar, Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan, to chew the fat about joining forces in the realms of digital technologies, telecommunications, and a few other areas, Trend reports.

Minister Shermatov delineated the current reformative initiatives targeting the accelerated evolution of Uzbekistan's information technology sector, the enhancement of telecommunications infrastructures, and the implementation of fiscal incentives for international enterprises engaged within the IT Park ecosystem. Focused efforts were directed towards the optimization of high-caliber employment pathways for the youth demographic, alongside the strategic enhancement of IT service exportation initiatives.

Ambassador Klaar lauded Uzbekistan's advancements in recent years and articulated the European Union's commitment to perpetuating collaborative efforts and endorsing initiatives within these domains.

At the culmination of the assembly, both parties reached a consensus to leverage current synergies, operationalize collaborative initiatives, and elevate their partnership to a heightened echelon.

