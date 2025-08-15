Stylish Comfort: Discover Boho Cushions, Bed Cushions, And Living Room Cushions In Dubai

Home and Soul Dubai Cushion Collection

Handwoven Cotton Cushion with Shell Design

Linen Cushion with Palm Embroidery

Home and Soul Unveils Eco-Friendly Cushion Collection, Combining Sustainable Materials and Expert Craftsmanship

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and Soul Dubai proudly presents a stunning new collection of handmade cushions , designed to elevate any living space with their timeless beauty and artisan craftsmanship. These exceptional home decor pieces blend intricate design with the finest sustainable materials, creating a statement of comfort and sophistication perfect for Dubai's contemporary interior design market.Linen White Palm Embroidery CushionThe Linen White Palm Embroidery Cushion is a true masterpiece, designed to capture the essence of tropical luxury cushions Dubai. Its delicate white palm motifs on natural linen offer serene, botanical elegance, making it the perfect addition to any contemporary UAE home. At 50cm x 30cm, this handcrafted piece creates a warm, inviting ambiance, transforming any room into a sanctuary of style.Grace Zig Zag Organic Cotton CushionThe Grace Zig Zag Organic Cotton Cushion brings a unique blend of sustainable luxury and modern geometric style. Handcrafted from 100% certified organic cotton and intricately hand-stitched to perfection, this decorative cushions UAE piece exudes minimalist flair. Its black geometric detailing complements a variety of Dubai interior design styles, from contemporary to bohemian, adding sophistication and comfort to any living space.Natalia Palm Tree Embroidered CushionThe Natalia Palm Tree Embroidered Cushion is a refined work of art that combines tropical beauty with elegant craftsmanship. Created with meticulous attention to detail, this luxury cushions Dubai piece features delicately embroidered palm trees in rich dark copper against soft cream backgrounds. Perfect for spaces that demand both beauty and functionality, it enhances the aesthetic of any UAE interior with its generous 50cm x 50cm dimensions.Handwoven Cotton Shell Design CushionThe Handwoven Cotton Shell Design Cushion showcases artisanal coastal elegance through traditional handweaving techniques. At 45cm x 45cm, this premium cushions UAE piece captures Dubai's maritime heritage with intricate shell motifs that create textural interest and visual depth. The detailed patterns make it an ideal accent piece for contemporary homes seeking sophisticated coastal-inspired design elements.These Dubai handmade cushions represent more than just home accessories; they embody a commitment to sustainable design excellence and the finest organic materials. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or outdoor spaces, each piece in this collection serves as a focal point, adding both comfort and style to any Dubai home decor scheme.About Home and Soul DubaiHome and Soul Dubai is a leading retailer specializing in sustainable luxury home decor and eco-friendly furniture. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and timeless design, Home and Soul offers a curated selection of home accessories UAE that blend elegance with sustainability. Whether revamping a Dubai villa or designing a commercial space, Home and Soul provides unparalleled pieces to elevate any Middle Eastern interior.Shop the exclusive collection online at homeandsouldubai with Dubai Express Delivery available.

Carol Sukkar

Home and Soul Furniture Trading LLC

+971 56 112 1444

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.