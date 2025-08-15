Salaries For Medical Teams In Combat Zones To Rise Sixfold, Says HM Liashko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by Health Minister Viktor Liashko, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have agreed that the base salary should currently be UAH 30,000, but we are moving towards increasing the salaries of medical workers who work in active combat zones. The first set of decisions was already adopted by the government this week. In particular, we have increased the coefficient for emergency medical care and for trips to areas of active combat operations or possible combat operations. There is already a coefficient where the rate is multiplied by six. That is, we already pay six times more for a team to go to an area of active combat operations. For example, for the Chernihiv emergency services, this will be an additional 9 million per month," Liashko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, young doctors who have completed their internship and will work in rural areas and frontline territories will receive a one-time payment of UAH 200,000 from the state.

The government is strengthening support for medical workers in frontline and remote communitie

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the Procedure for the implementation of the medical guarantees program for 2025.

