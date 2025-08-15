Specialization And School Selection Phase Begins For Art Schools And Centers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Specialization and school selection stage has began for student admission to music and art schools and centers operating under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports. This phase will continue until August 21.

Candidates who participated in the entrance exams and scored 50 or more out of 100 points are eligible to select their preferred specializations and schools through the“My Culture” unified personal account system.

Each candidate may choose up to three specializations and two schools for each specialization.

Foreign citizens are instructed to visit their respective regional culture departments to make their school and specialization selections.

The admission process for tuition-free education is organized within specific age ranges.

For music instrument specializations such as piano and string instruments with a 7-year education plan, eligible candidates must be between 6 and 8 years old. For 5-year education programs covering piano, string, wind, percussion, and national instruments, the age range is 8 to 12 years.

In vocal-related specializations like pop singing, mugham, and choir, students must be between 7 and 11 years old for the 5-year track, and 7 to 10 years old for choir in the 7-year program.

For visual arts, which includes painting and sculpture with a 4-year curriculum, the acceptable age range is 8 to 12 years. In choreography, children aged 6 to 10 can enrol in the 5-year education track.

For the 11-year educational program, which allows admission after the 5th or 7th grades of music or art schools, the minimum age is 13. However, applicants must also be current or previous year graduates of a relevant art school or center.

For paid education programs, the minimum age limits remain the same, but the maximum age has been set at 29.

Admissions are conducted on a competitive basis. Candidates are ranked based on their exam scores, and acceptance is determined within the allocated number of seats. The lowest score among admitted students in each specialization and school is considered the cutoff score.

Once the results of the specialization and school selection are announced, candidates (or their parent/legal guardian if under 18) must upload required documents to the system and confirm their enrollment.

These documents include an identity card, a temporary residence permit for foreign nationals, a medical certificate, a 3x4 cm photo, and for 8th-grade applicants, a copy of the music education certificate or a reference from their current school if they are graduating this academic year. Applicants accepted into paid programs must also upload the receipt confirming payment of tuition fees.

Tuition fees vary by location. The monthly fee at the Gara Garayev Central Art School is 150 AZN, in art schools under the Baku City Culture Department it is 120 AZN, and in regional schools, it is 100 AZN.

These payments must be transferred to the designated bank account by September 10 for the September–January term (after document confirmation for 1st and 8th-grade admissions), and by February 1 for the February–June term.

It's important to note that for the first time, admission to music and art schools under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for the 2025/2026 academic year is being conducted through a unified electronic system.

Between April 25 and May 25, a total of 18,862 applications were submitted electronically. In June, entrance exams for 1st and 8th grades were held, with 16,252 candidates participating.

After the announcement of results, the appeal process was carried out for candidates wishing to challenge their scores.