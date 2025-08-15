403
Kuwait's 4Th Relief Plane Departs To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The fourth Kuwaiti planeload departed Friday from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, carrying 40 tons of food supplies to Gaza as part of the ongoing second Kuwaiti air bridge.
Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Maghames told KUNA that the aircraft carried large quantities of relief aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip via Egypt in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Embassy in Cairo and Palestine Red Crescent Society.
He added that this planeload came in the context of Kuwaiti efforts to help disaster-hit people, noting that the latest aid shipment was carried out in cooperation with several Kuwaiti charities.
He also confirmed further aid flights are being arranged in cooperation with Kuwait's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.
Al-Maghames thanked all government bodies involved for their efforts in facilitating and delivering the aid, and affirmed KRCS's continued global humanitarian efforts. (end)
