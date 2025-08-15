403
Groundbreaking New Campaign Unveiled For Colgate Optic White Purple Featuring K-Pop Icon IU, Redefining Oral Care As A Beauty Essential
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) IU's Beauty Hack for a Whiter Smile SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2025 - Colgate-Palmolive has launched a new campaign for Colgate Optic White Purple, starring global K-Pop idol and beauty icon, IU. This marks the first time a Korean celebrity has been engaged for a Colgate campaign of this scale, strategically associating oral care within the thriving K-beauty landscape across 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with IU, the Queen of K-pop, a partnership poised to make a significant impact with beauty enthusiasts across Asia and globally," said Samir Singh, EVP Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive, Asia Pacific. "As leaders in the Oral Care category, we are using the success of Optic White Purple to position toothpaste and oral care serums as beauty essentials. IU embodies the essence of K-beauty, a cultural force defining new trends in beauty across the world, now reveals the secret behind her smile - Colgate Optic White Purple. We will showcase the science of colour correction and use Omni-demand generation to drive engagement and purchase across every consumer touchpoint".
Launched in August, the high-decibel campaign will span TV, digital, social media, retail, and Out-of-Home (OOH) channels, reaching consumers in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Macau.
Speaking of the partnership, IU , the multifaceted musician and actress who debuted in 2008 has cultivated a loyal global fanbase known as UAENAs shared, "I'm truly delighted to collaborate with Colgate – it's a brand I genuinely love."
The campaign was created by WPP CP, led by Ogilvy teams in Singapore, Hong Kong & Korea, WPP Media & Social@Ogilvy Australia. The core objective is to continue building momentum for Colgate Optic White Purple, following the successful launch of Purple toothpaste and Serum innovations. This collaboration stays true to Colgate and IU's authentic charm and personality, as it has been designed as a gift to her dedicated fanbase speaking directly to them. It features special product packs, exclusive collectibles, and behind-the-scenes content, all while reinforcing the message that "Purple is a must-have beauty hack for a whiter smile."
"K-beauty is renowned for its viral beauty hacks, yet teeth have largely been left out of this dialogue – until now," said Daniel Cullen, APAC Executive Director, WPP CP . "Our strategy was to create intrigue and firmly establish Colgate Optic White as an indispensable part of the beauty regimen. By re-introducing it as IU's personal beauty hack, not for her skin, but for her teeth, we're tapping into a powerful cultural phenomenon and a highly engaged audience."
Watch the full campaign film and discover IU's beauty hack for a whiter smile here .
Catch the teaser on Instagram and TikTok and don't miss the GWP reveal and unboxing video on Instagram and TikTok .
Campaign Credits:
Colgate Palmolive:
Campaign Credits:
Colgate Palmolive:
-
Samir Singh, EVP Marketing, Asia Pacific
Akash Parekh, Sr. Director Marketing APAC
Supriya Chavan, Marketing Director APAC
Tracy Lui, Marketing Manager APAC
Kenny Choo, Head Content Lab, APAC
Jacinta Francis, Content Production Manager , APAC
Katelyn Chen, Senior Digital Art Director, APAC
Audrey Lee, Shopper Design Manager , APAC
-
Sarah-Leith Izzard, Regional Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy APAC
Ken Kaneko, Senior Art Director APAC, WPP CP
Ali Silao, Head of Art & Creative Director, Ogilvy APAC
Ida Siow, Senior Strategy Partner, Ogilvy Asia
Ines Rubio, Associate Strategy Director, WPP CP
Daniel Cullen, Executive Director APAC, WPP CP
Kunal Rasania, Business Director, APAC, WPP CP
James Baldwin, Head of Influence, Ogilvy Singapore
Ada Tong, Account Director, PR & Social, Ogilvy Singapore
Siyoung Sung, Business Director, Ogilvy Korea
Sohee Choi, Account Supervisor, Ogilvy Korea
Ben Hickey, Head of Consumer Health, Ogilvy PR ANZ
Brenda Ho, Director, Social and Influence Strategy, Ogilvy PR ANZ
Andrea Rutgers, Senior Social Specialist, Ogilvy PR ANZ
Emily Bowen, Social Specialist, Ogilvy PR ANZ
Claudia Connolly, Coordinator, Ogilvy PR ANZ
Fabian Sommer, Head of Moving Image, Hogarth Singapore
Renee Lim, Integrated Producer, Hogarth Kuala Lumpur
James Wong, Regional Strategy & Planning Partner, WPP Media Singapore
Benjamin Lee, Senior Regional Manager, Strategy & Planning, WPP Media Singapore
Livana Weng, Regional Digital Director, WPP Media Singapore
-
Alvaro Colom - Film Director
Go Wontae - Photographer
Great Guns - Production House
Lucien Tyssendier - Executive Producer, Great Guns
Legal Disclaimer:
