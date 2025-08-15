Embassy Marks Ecuador Independence Anniversary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Embassy of Ecuador in Doha recently marked the country's 216th Independence anniversary.

During an event held at the embassy, Ecuadorian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Pascual Del Cioppo, together with other officials, cut a ceremonial cake. In addition, the Sheraton Hotel was illuminated with the colours of the Ecuadorian flag projected onto its front façade to mark the occasion.

A statement issued by the Ecuadorian embassy in Doha said,“The President of Ecuador, H E Daniel Noboa Azín, celebrated the National Day with significant macroeconomic news. Total sales grew 8% in the first half of 2025 compared to previous years, and non-oil exports increased by 22% year-to-date compared to 2024.



"This achievement reflects the confidence in the country and its economy, which is achieved thanks to the management and image projected by the national government, both domestically and internationally.” It added that the significant increase in both sales and non-oil exports is the result of a trade policy of openness and confidence that the government of President Daniel Noboa projects as a country both domestically and internationally.

“This strong economic situation also allows inflation to remain below 1% (0.72%) in 2025, within a dollarized system, and economic growth to reach 4%,” said the statement.