The Republic Of The Congo National Day

2025-08-15 04:00:25

On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations to the people of the Republic of the Congo on the 65th anniversary of their independence.

We are proud of our collaboration to advance regional peace, and I look forward to building on this partnership by strengthening our countries’ commercial and security relationship.

The United States wishes the Republic of the Congo a prosperous year ahead.

