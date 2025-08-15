Trump Backs Journalists' Access To Gaza Strip

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said he would like journalists to gain access to Gaza to witness humanitarian efforts.

“I'd like to see that happen. Sure,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, Reuters reported on Friday.

“I would be very fine with journalists going. It's a very dangerous position to be in, as you know, if you're a journalist, but I would like to see it.”

Since the war began in October 2023, Israel has barred foreign reporters from entering Gaza unless accompanied by the Israeli military.

