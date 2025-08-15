Azizi Invites Kyrgyz PM To Visit Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry has invited the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to visit Kabul to strengthen bilateral relations.
In a statement, the MoCI said on Friday that the acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi met with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adalbek Qasimaliyev during his visit to Kyrgyzstan.
During the meeting, the two sides emphasized their shared religious, cultural, regional and economic ties. They highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation across these areas to further mutual understanding and collaboration.
They also discussed enhancing diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level, supporting transit routes, establishing a joint chamber of commerce and trade house, setting up a trade center, and holding a Kyrgyzstan forum in Kabul.
To further develop ties between the two countries, Azizi formally invited Prime Minister Qasimaliyev to visit Afghanistan.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment