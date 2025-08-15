Azizi Invites Kyrgyz PM To Visit Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry has invited the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to visit Kabul to strengthen bilateral relations.

In a statement, the MoCI said on Friday that the acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi met with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adalbek Qasimaliyev during his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized their shared religious, cultural, regional and economic ties. They highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation across these areas to further mutual understanding and collaboration.

They also discussed enhancing diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level, supporting transit routes, establishing a joint chamber of commerce and trade house, setting up a trade center, and holding a Kyrgyzstan forum in Kabul.

To further develop ties between the two countries, Azizi formally invited Prime Minister Qasimaliyev to visit Afghanistan.

sa