Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azizi Invites Kyrgyz PM To Visit Kabul

Azizi Invites Kyrgyz PM To Visit Kabul


2025-08-15 04:00:16
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry has invited the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to visit Kabul to strengthen bilateral relations.

In a statement, the MoCI said on Friday that the acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi met with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adalbek Qasimaliyev during his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized their shared religious, cultural, regional and economic ties. They highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation across these areas to further mutual understanding and collaboration.

They also discussed enhancing diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level, supporting transit routes, establishing a joint chamber of commerce and trade house, setting up a trade center, and holding a Kyrgyzstan forum in Kabul.

To further develop ties between the two countries, Azizi formally invited Prime Minister Qasimaliyev to visit Afghanistan.

sa

MENAFN15082025000174011037ID1109932597

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search