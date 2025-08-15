SINEXCEL And EVCIPA Jointly Release The China's EV Charger Development White Paper 2024
In addition to assessing the present landscape, the white paper provides a forward-looking analysis of future industry trends. It identifies nine critical developments poised to shape the future of electric vehicle charging, including megawatt charging technology and the integration of photovoltaic systems with charging infrastructure.
This white paper reinforces SINEXCEL's strong market position, following its No. 1 ranking in sales of megawatt-level chargers, and underscores its commitment to advancing the global EV charging ecosystem while promoting the sustainable growth of electric mobility infrastructure.
About EVCIPA
Founded in 2015, EVCIPA is a non-profit social organization supported by the National Energy Administration. It provides real-time data on the construction and operation of charging and facilities, energy metering, and helps governments with decision-making. The Alliance also contributes to the creation and release of industry standards and protocols, supporting the development of smart grid integration and new energy vehicle technologies.
About SINEXCEL
Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 DC chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.
Contact:
Erika Feng
[email protected]
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment