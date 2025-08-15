SINEXCEL And EVCIPA Jointly Release The China's EV Charger Development White Paper 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire)SINEXCEL and EVCIPA, and developed with the contributions of nearly 30 leading EV charger enterprises, the white paper offers an in-depth assessment of China's charging infrastructure. It examines, with the aim of supporting the development of a high-quality charging network. The report serves as a valuable reference for policymakers, researchers, and industry professionals both in China and abroad.

In addition to assessing the present landscape, the white paper provides a forward-looking analysis of future industry trends. It identifies nine critical developments poised to shape the future of electric vehicle charging, including megawatt charging technology and the integration of photovoltaic systems with charging infrastructure.

This white paper reinforces SINEXCEL's strong market position, following its No. 1 ranking in sales of megawatt-level chargers, and underscores its commitment to advancing the global EV charging ecosystem while promoting the sustainable growth of electric mobility infrastructure.

About EVCIPA

Founded in 2015, EVCIPA is a non-profit social organization supported by the National Energy Administration. It provides real-time data on the construction and operation of charging and facilities, energy metering, and helps governments with decision-making. The Alliance also contributes to the creation and release of industry standards and protocols, supporting the development of smart grid integration and new energy vehicle technologies.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 DC chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

