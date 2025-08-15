Turkmenistan And Japan Discuss Evolving Ties Through High-Level Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with Japan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, Hiroshi Sasaki, Trend reports, citing Turkmen MFA.

The discussion focused on current Turkmen-Japanese cooperation, with particular emphasis on the role of high-level visits in strengthening bilateral relations. The diplomats also reviewed the schedule of upcoming meetings in both bilateral and multilateral formats, reaffirming their commitment to developing a constructive and long-term dialogue between the two countries.

There are several past collaborative projects between Japan and Turkmenistan. These include the construction of a major gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan's Lebap province, the completion of a large carbamide fertilizer plant in Garabogaz, and the modernization of an oil refining complex in the Balkan region.