Heat Wave Forecast To Tapers Off Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra)-- The heat wave will subside throughout the Kingdom on Friday, with temperatures still rising by three to five degrees Celsius over their yearly normal. Most places will have scorching weather, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing extremely hot temperatures. Particularly in the Badia regions, mild northwesterly winds that occasionally become active will stir up dust.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) cautions against extended exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours and the infrequent occurrence of decreased horizontal visibility in the Badia districts due to dust.On Saturday, the heat wave will recede throughout the Kingdom, with temperatures in the majority of the regions dropping to their typical levels for the season. Most places will experience ordinary summer weather, with temperatures in the Dead Sea, Jordan Valley, Badia, and Aqaba being hot to hot and occasional clouds showing up at low elevations. Moderate northwesterly winds will occasionally turn active, particularly in the Badia regions.East Amman has the highest and lowest temperatures today between 38 and 25 degrees Celsius, West Amman between 36 and 23 degrees, the northern highlands between 34 and 22, the Shara highlands between 35 and 21, the Badia regions between 41 and 22, the plains regions between 37 and 23, the northern Jordan Valley between 42 and 26, the southern Jordan Valley between 41 and 30, the Dead Sea between 42 and 29, and the Gulf of Aqaba between 44 and 31 degrees Celsius.