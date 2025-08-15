9 Injured As Vehicle Overturns In Srinagar's HMT

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least nine people sustained injuries after a vehicle overturned near HMT in the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

An official said the accident occurred near TK College today morning, leaving nine people injured, reported news agency KNO.

He said the injured have been referred to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Police have taken congnisance of the incident.

Read Also Women, Toddler Son Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri Toddler Crushed To Death By JCB In South Kashmir's Kulgam