9 Injured As Vehicle Overturns In Srinagar's HMT

9 Injured As Vehicle Overturns In Srinagar's HMT


2025-08-15 02:04:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least nine people sustained injuries after a vehicle overturned near HMT in the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

An official said the accident occurred near TK College today morning, leaving nine people injured, reported news agency KNO.

He said the injured have been referred to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Police have taken congnisance of the incident.

