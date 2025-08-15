Littleoak Naturally A2 Goat Milk Toddler Drink Hits Shelves At Lassens

The LittleOak Company, Australia and New Zealand's fastest growing infant nutrition brand.

LittleOak's Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink Powder is now on shelves at Lassens.

Clean and Simple, Palm Oil-Free Product from New Zealand Expands U.S. Distribution

- Elke Pascoe, LittleOak's founder and CEONEW ZEALAND, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LittleOak , Australia and New Zealand's fastest growing infant nutrition brand, is bringing its naturally A2 Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink Powder for ages 1-4 to all Lassens organic and natural food stores in California. Available in both tins and convenient travel sachets, the new partnership is a key foothold for the mom-run trailblazer to establish itself as the cleanest, most trusted name in U.S. toddler nutrition.Designed specifically for the U.S. market, LittleOak's stage 3 toddler drink is crafted from fresh, full-cream, grass-fed goat milk sourced straight from their local farm. The first toddler drink in the world to be certified 100% palm oil free and to replace standard canola oil with cold-pressed flaxseed oil, the fortified product naturally contains A2-casein protein and prebiotic oligosaccharides (the closest to human breast milk), along with 16 essential vitamins and minerals needed for healthy growth and development. The powder recently won the Clean Label Project Purity Award and contains no synthetic additives, no corn glucose syrup, no maltodextrin, no GMOs, no soy, no fish oil, and no skim milk or whey powder. Plus, LittleOak's unique From Fresh process cuts the heating process in half compared to conventional formulas, helping to preserve the inherent nutrition of goat milk.Said Elke Pascoe, LittleOak's founder and CEO,“Too many formulas and toddler drinks on the market today are simply not as good as a baby or toddler deserves, and as a mom, that just wasn't acceptable to me. American families should not have to compromise when it comes to their child's nutrition, and that's why we're passionate about making LittleOak more widely available and bringing U.S. parents and caregivers a simple-ingredient and easier-to-digest alternative to the standard toddler drink. They deserve nothing less.”Click here to find LittleOak at a retailer near you. The brand's 28oz tins and new single-serve sachets are available for retailers nationwide to carry and sold online from TheLittleOakCompany and Amazon .About The LittleOak CompanyThe LittleOak Company makes a clean-ingredient range of baby formulas and toddler drinks from fresh, whole goat milk and sustainably sourced, local ingredients. Woman-owned and led, the company is on a mission to create a world where every little one has the very best nutrition to help them grow and thrive. Visit TheLittleOakCompany and follow @littleoakcompany on social media.###

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations on behalf of The LittleOak Company

+1 310-490-7541

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

LittleOak's From Fresh process

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.