GVD Renovations & Remodeling Opens New Rocklin Kitchen And Bath Showroom To Inspire Local Remodels

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GVD Renovations & Remodeling, a premier contractor specializing in Rocklin kitchen remodeling , bathroom renovations, and home additions, has officially opened its new kitchen and bathroom showroom in Rocklin at 6848 Five Star Blvd #6, Rocklin, CA. This curated space gives homeowners in Rocklin, Roseville, and surrounding communities a hands-on way to plan, design, and launch their dream remodels.Unlike big-box home improvement stores, the GVD Rocklin Kitchen and Bath Showroom delivers a boutique, stress-free experience-featuring handpicked cabinets, luxury countertops, premium flooring, and designer bathroom fixtures from trusted brands. Visitors can compare materials side-by-side, view complete displays, and get expert guidance from GVD's in-house design-build team.“We designed the showroom to inspire and simplify the remodeling process,” said Tim Krasniy, Marketing Manager at GVD Renovations.“Here, homeowners can see exactly what will go into their project while working with experts who handle everything from the first sketch to the final install.”“Our goal has always been to deliver craftsmanship that stands the test of time,” added Ross Golovey, Project Manager.“With the new showroom, customers can see and feel the quality of materials we use before a single tool touches their home.”Full-Service Remodeling, All Under One Roof. Kitchen Remodeling – Custom cabinetry, countertops, backsplashes, and layouts tailored to your style.. Bathroom Remodeling – Luxury showers, vanities, tile, and spa-like designs.. Full Home Remodeling & Additions – Expanding living spaces with expert craftsmanship.. Cabinetry & Flooring Installation – Hardwood, tile, and luxury vinyl options.Visit the Rocklin Kitchen and Bath ShowroomThe showroom is open Monday–Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM. Homeowners can explore materials, see 3D renderings, and receive a free kitchen or bathroom remodeling consultation.While the showroom is in Rocklin, GVD Renovations serves Roseville, Lincoln, Granite Bay, Loomis, and the greater Sacramento area, transforming homes with quality craftsmanship and personalized design.For more information, visit or call (916) 269-0761.About GVD Renovations & RemodelingGVD Renovations & Remodeling is a trusted contractor specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, home additions, cabinetry, flooring, and full home transformations. Serving Rocklin, Roseville, and surrounding communities, GVD delivers expert design, premium materials, and unmatched craftsmanship.

