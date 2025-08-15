Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GST Rates To 'Substantially' Reduce By Diwali: PM Modi

GST Rates To 'Substantially' Reduce By Diwali: PM Modi


2025-08-15 12:04:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the next generation reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide 'substantial' tax relief to common man and benefit small and medium enterprises.

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

GST, which subsumed a host of taxes and local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

“We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially. Our MSMEs will benefit hugely. Daily use items will become cheaper, which will also strengthen our economy,” Modi said in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) comprising state finance ministers is already discussing the rate rationalisation and pruning of slabs in GST.

Read Also On IWT, PM Modi Says Only India, Farmers Own Our Waters India Won't Differentiate Between Terrorists & Supporters: PM

MENAFN15082025000215011059ID1109932262

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search