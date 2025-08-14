Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market?

The market for noise, vibration & harshness (nvh) testing has seen consistent growth in the past few years. Its growth is expected to continue, projecting to rise from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.13 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The historic growth can be traced back to strict government rules to curtail noise pollution, a surge in demand for NVH testing in the automotive industry, a heightened emphasis on vehicle comfort and ride quality, expansion in the automobile and transportation sectors, and a transition towards electric vehicles.

The market for noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) testing is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, estimated to reach a valuation of $2.73 billion by 2029, at a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this projected growth include the increased adoption of lightweight materials and structures in the design of automobiles, the incorporation of NVH testing in hybrid and electric powertrains, expansion in the aerospace sector involving NVH testing applications in aircraft, emphasis on client satisfaction, and the uptake of innovative materials and designs in vehicle production. Key trends expected during the forecast period involve the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the application of virtual testing and simulation techniques, customizing NVH solutions to cater to individual vehicle models and applications, cooperative arrangements between NVH testing firms and automotive manufacturers, and the creation of portable and compact NVH testing gadgets for immediate analysis.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market?

The expansion of the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing market is notably influenced by government rules aimed at reducing noise pollution. This type of pollution is characterized by excessive, undesirable noise levels over an extended period, causing harmful impacts on humans and other living species. Notably, noise pollution can lead to several health complications such as sleep disorders, hearing impairment, hypertension, dementia, psychological anomalies, and negative effects on cardiovascular and metabolic systems. Governments worldwide are thus formulating policies and enacting regulations to manage noise pollution, necessitating advanced NVH testing products and services. To illustrate, the UK reported 71.8 million mobile connections in 2022, registering an increase of 3.8% since 2021 and exceeding its population by 4.2 million. Furthermore, by 2025, the UK's population is estimated to reach 68.3 million, with approximately 95% (or about 65 million individuals) projected to be smartphone users. Hence, government efforts to curb noise pollution largely contribute to the growth of the NVH testing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market?

Major players in the Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing include:

. National Instruments Corporation

. Siemens AG

. Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

. imc Test & Measurement GmbH

. HEAD Acoustics GmbH

. Signal. X Technologies LLC

. GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S

. Prosig Ltd.

. Dewesoft d. o. o.

. m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Industry?

Leading firms in the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing market are honing their testing procedures to improve efficiency and cater to the growing need for enhanced vehicle sound. For instance, Genesis Motor LLC, a luxury car provider based in South Korea, unveiled their cutting-edge NVH technology and testing program in May 2022 to upgrade the interior sophistication of their GV60 electric vehicle. The skilled team at Genesis successfully minimized the tire noise and vibration, as well as wind noise, thereby significantly improving interior refinement and offering a quieter, more enjoyable experience to vehicle occupants.

What Segments Are Covered In The Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Report?

The noise, vibration & harshness (nvh) testingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware, Software

2) By Application: Impact Hammer Testing And Powertrain NVH Testing, Environmental Noise Measurement, Pass-By Noise Testing, Noise Source Mapping, Sound Intensity Measurement And Sound Quality Testing, Building Acoustics, Mechanical Vibration Testing, Product Vibration Testing

3) By End-User: Automotive And Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Power Generation, Consumer Electronics, Construction, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Microphones And Acoustic Sensors, Vibration Sensors And Accelerometers, Data Acquisition Systems, Sound Level Meters, NVH Test Rigs

2) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Simulation Software, Real-Time Monitoring Software, Post-Processing Software, Reporting Tools

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing market. It's anticipated that the region demonstrating the swiftest growth in the future will be Asia-Pacific. Regarding the regions researched in the report on the NVH Testing market, they include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

