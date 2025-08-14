Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, New Zealand Book Tickets To FIBA Asia Cup Semifinals


2025-08-14 07:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Chinese and New Zealander basketball teams proceeded to the semifinals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup 2025 after defeating South Korea and Lebanon, respectively, on Thursday.
Expanding their unbeaten run, the Chinese squad powered past the South Korean 79-71 in a quarterfinal held at King Abdullah Sports City.
Meanwhile, New Zealand staged the biggest comeback at the championship, erasing a 22-point deficit to shock Lebanon 90-86 at the same venue.
In the semifinals, China is set to face New Zealand while Australia will face Iran.
The championship is being hosted in Jeddah city, southwest Saudi Arabia, between August 5 and 17. (end)
