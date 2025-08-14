403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, New Zealand Book Tickets To FIBA Asia Cup Semifinals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Chinese and New Zealander basketball teams proceeded to the semifinals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup 2025 after defeating South Korea and Lebanon, respectively, on Thursday.
Expanding their unbeaten run, the Chinese squad powered past the South Korean 79-71 in a quarterfinal held at King Abdullah Sports City.
Meanwhile, New Zealand staged the biggest comeback at the championship, erasing a 22-point deficit to shock Lebanon 90-86 at the same venue.
In the semifinals, China is set to face New Zealand while Australia will face Iran.
The championship is being hosted in Jeddah city, southwest Saudi Arabia, between August 5 and 17. (end)
mmj
Expanding their unbeaten run, the Chinese squad powered past the South Korean 79-71 in a quarterfinal held at King Abdullah Sports City.
Meanwhile, New Zealand staged the biggest comeback at the championship, erasing a 22-point deficit to shock Lebanon 90-86 at the same venue.
In the semifinals, China is set to face New Zealand while Australia will face Iran.
The championship is being hosted in Jeddah city, southwest Saudi Arabia, between August 5 and 17. (end)
mmj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment