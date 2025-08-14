PARK WEBCAMS SHOW BLUE SKIES, 100 MILE VIEWS AT GRAND CANYON SOUTH RIM

Current View of the South Rim Kolb Studio. Looks across Canyon at North Rim from South Rim

Current View of the South Rim Yavapai Point. Looks northwest across Canyon at North Rim from South Rim

Current View of the South Rim Bright Angel Trailhead. Looks at Bright Angel Trailhead

Officials Stress: South Rim visitor areas, nearby communities remain open

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Arizona Office of Tourism, Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP), Grand Canyon Conservancy and local surrounding community tourism partners want to reassure the public that the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park and its surrounding gateway communities are fully open for business and are eager to welcome visitors.WHY: Coverage of the Dragon Bravo Fire on GCNP North Rim has, in some instances, left the impression that the fire has made the entire park and associated experiences inaccessible. However, due to GCNP's unique geography, the direct impacts of the fire are almost entirely limited to the North RimAnecdotally, perceptions about the Dragon Bravo Fire have weakened visitation, not only to the South Rim, but also to GCNP nearby communities. These communities are all open and ready to host travelers with a full range of lodging, dining and activities. The economic impact of the fire on the North Rim is a concern for the entire region.SEE FOR YOURSELF: Four GCNP webcams show near real-time images of the park from the South Rim, generally updated numerous times each hour throughout the day.AIR QUALITY & VIEWS: Measured air quality remains in the“Good” category at the South Rim, and current views are estimated at 100 miles, according to The Abyss Air Quality Monitoring Site at the South Rim.POTENTIAL USES: Cam views can be used for broadcast updates and live look-ins to help share the message that the park is fully open and ready to amaze visitors. Note: Each cam features a picture, not a live feed, from the park. Each image also includes timestamps on when it was last updated.SUPPORT RECOVERY: Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC) has launched the Grand Canyon Disaster Recovery Fund supporting near- and long-term recovery. Support directly helps GCC assist with post-fire restoration efforts, ensuring the canyon continues to inspire visitors for years to come while supporting park staff, firefighters and the local community.ARIZONA LEADERS WEIGH IN:NOW'S A GREAT TIME TO VISIT:“The most important message I can share is that the magnificent South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, with its stunning vistas and vibrant activities, is fully open for business. By choosing to visit the Grand Canyon and its surrounding communities, you're not just securing an unforgettable experience; you're also providing vital support to a Northern Arizona region that is already feeling the economic impacts of these fires."- Alix Skelpsa Ridgway, Interim Director, Arizona Office of TourismTUSAYAN MAYOR ROLLS OUT WELCOME MAT:“The devastation at the North Rim is heartbreaking and our hearts go out to all impacted by the fire and all that love the North Rim. We pray for the safety of the firefighters still battling the flames. Due to some media confusion we want to remind visitors with plans to visit the South Rim they can do so safely and that we welcome those North Rim visitors forced to change their plans to come to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park and Tusayan where we have great rates and great temperatures.”- Clarinda Vail, Mayor, Town of TusayanVISITING IS SUPPORTING THE PARK:“The South Rim is open and ready to welcome you,” said Liz Silkes, CEO of Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC).“This is the perfect time to experience the park's breathtaking views and rich programs-from ranger talks and guided tours to our artist- and astronomer-in-residence experiences and Cultural Demonstration Program. Your visit not only creates unforgettable memories, it directly supports the park through every purchase made in GCC's five South Rim Park Stores. We can't wait to see you here.”- Liz Silkes, CEO, Grand Canyon ConservancyDISCOVER FLAGSTAFF:“Flagstaff is heartbroken over the devastation from fires on the North Rim, however, the South Rim remains open. Flagstaff continues to welcome guests to attractions such as the historic Lowell Observatory, our James Beard nominated restaurants, Arizona Snowbowl Scenic Gondola, and of course the Grand Canyon's South Rim, which is just 90 minutes from our downtown.”- Trace Ward, Executive Director, Discover FlagstaffTIMELESS MEMORIES AWAIT:“The South Rim of the Grand Canyon and our gateway communities of Williams and Tusayan are open and ready for visitors. Come enjoy Northern Arizona hospitality and visit one of the seven natural wonders of the world. The awe-inspiring experience leaves every guest with memories as timeless as the Canyon itself.”- Patrice Horstman, Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair, District 1 Supervisor

