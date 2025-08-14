Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lynnwood Financial Advisor Brian Lockett, CFP®, Of Comprehensive Wealth Management, Earns Distinguished Estate Planning Accreditation


2025-08-14 06:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated financial planning and estate planning strategies are central to CWM's holistic wealth management services

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Wealth Management (CWM), a family-owned financial services firm offering holistic and individualized investment management and financial planning, announced today that Brian Lockett, CFP®, lead advisor and vice president, has earned the designation of Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®).

Administered by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, the AEP® designation is a graduate-level, multi-disciplinary specialization in estate planning. It recognizes a high level of dedication and service with a collaborative, team-based approach. It is awarded only to estate planning professionals who meet stringent requirements in the areas of education, experience, knowledge, professional reputation and character.

“This recognition validates what our team and clients already know: Integrated estate and financial planning is a highly detailed and individual process, and the CWM team offers a level of service that's a step above the rest,” said Shilo Lockett , President of CWM.“Through mindful, holistic strategy informed by deep experience, we help make the wealth planning and transfer process as seamless as possible.”

CWM's comprehensive estate planning strategies, in coordination with legal experts, help ensure that legacies can continue for generations. The team has extensive experience helping clients and their family members and heirs navigate complex financial and administrative processes during one of life's most difficult times.

“It's a privilege to dedicate my career to helping people reach their lifestyle goals, plan their legacy and provide for the next generation,” said Brian Lockett .“The AEP® designation helps signal that our approach is detailed, thorough, and highly collaborative, not just with our clients and their loved ones but with other professionals involved in their estate planning, such as estate planning lawyers and tax attorneys. That team-based approach helps ensure an uncomplicated transfer of assets when someone passes.”

To learn more about CWM's approach to holistic financial planning, call (425) 778-6160, send a message , or click here to schedule a conversation .




Brian J. Lockett, CFP®, Lead Advisor and Vice President of Comprehensive Wealth Management

About Comprehensive Wealth Management

Comprehensive Wealth Management is a Pacific Northwest wealth-management firm that partners with clients to articulate and achieve their financial goals as prudently as possible. Our high-touch, client-focused investment planning and implementation makes us the first call for executives, business owners and other thoughtful investors to strengthen their financial health holistically and intentionally, managing risk while achieving long-term gains.

