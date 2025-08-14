CELOXFI Implements Military-Grade Security Protocols, Achieves 100% User Asset Insurance Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOLDEN, CO , Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celoxfi, the AI-powered crypto asset exchange, today announced a landmark upgrade to its security infrastructure, setting a new industry benchmark for user protection. The platform has secured 100% insurance coverage for all user assets in its cold wallets and formalized strategic partnerships with world-leading blockchain security firms, including CertiK and SlowMist.

This comprehensive overhaul provides users with a "military-grade" safe trading environment, directly addressing the critical need for trust and asset safety in the digital economy. The upgrade combines institutional-level insurance, elite third-party auditing, and advanced cryptographic technologies.

"In an era where security is the foundation of trust, we have made it our mission to build the safest possible ecosystem," said David Chen, CEO of Celoxfi. "Achieving 100% insurance coverage for our cold wallet assets is a monumental step. This, combined with our alliances with firms like CertiK, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the highest security standards in Web3."

Key components of Celoxfi's enhanced security framework include:



100% Insured Cold Wallet Assets: User funds in Celoxfi's offline cold wallets are now fully insured by leading international insurers, providing an unprecedented level of financial protection.

Elite Security Audits: Celoxfi has engaged top-tier firms, including CertiK and SlowMist , to conduct rigorous, ongoing audits of its platform architecture and smart contracts, ensuring any potential vulnerabilities are proactively remediated.

Advanced Cryptographic Privacy: The platform is integrating cutting-edge technologies like Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) and Homomorphic Encryption to ensure user data remains confidential and secure during processing. AI-Driven Threat Detection: Celoxfi's proprietary AI risk management system continuously monitors platform activity, identifying and neutralizing suspicious transactions and malicious behaviors in real-time.

"Our technological approach to security is proactive," commented Alexandra Brown, CTO of Celoxfi. "By leveraging AI for real-time threat detection and advanced encryption, we are building an intelligent, self-defending financial ecosystem. Our users can trade with confidence, knowing their assets are protected by sophisticated technology."

This initiative reinforces Celoxfi's position as a leader in building a trustworthy Web3 financial platform, delivering on its promise to make crypto trading secure and transparent for everyone.

About Celoxfi

Celoxfi is a revolutionary Web3 crypto asset exchange committed to building a secure, open, and efficient financial ecosystem. By leveraging artificial intelligence, a high-performance matching engine, and a multi-layered security framework, Celoxfi aims to redefine the digital asset industry's standards. The platform is backed by MSB licenses in the United States and Canada.

