(MENAFN- The Conversation) Philosopher of Science and Public Policy, University of Bristol, Honorary Research Associate, Bangor University Profile Articles Activity

Byron Hyde is a philosopher of science and public policy at the University of Bristol and Bangor University doing methodological work on how evidence is used in science and public policymaking. He aims to understand the relationship between science and society and between science and policy to ensure that scientific research is achieving societal objectives and that public policy is appropriately grounded in scientific evidence. Committed to interdisciplinarity, internationalization, public service, and socially relevant research, he holds numerous positions concurrently, including membership of government committees, trusteeship of several charities, and research appointments at leading universities.

Experience
  • –present Philosopher of Science and Public Policy, Bangor University
  • –present Bioethicist and Philosopher of Public Policy, University of Bristol
Publications
  • 2025 Lying Increases Trust in Science, Theory & Society:
Grants and Contracts
  • 2024 Strengthening Objectivity in Public Service Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Wellcome Trust
  • 2023 Rethinking Conflicts of Interest Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Mangoletsi Trust
Professional Memberships
  • Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society (FRAS)
  • Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA)
  • Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute (FRAI)
  • Member of the Royal Institution (MRi)

