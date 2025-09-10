Byron Hyde
Byron Hyde is a philosopher of science and public policy at the University of Bristol and Bangor University doing methodological work on how evidence is used in science and public policymaking. He aims to understand the relationship between science and society and between science and policy to ensure that scientific research is achieving societal objectives and that public policy is appropriately grounded in scientific evidence. Committed to interdisciplinarity, internationalization, public service, and socially relevant research, he holds numerous positions concurrently, including membership of government committees, trusteeship of several charities, and research appointments at leading universities.Experience
-
–present
Philosopher of Science and Public Policy, Bangor University
–present
Bioethicist and Philosopher of Public Policy, University of Bristol
-
2025
Lying Increases Trust in Science, Theory & Society:
-
2024
Strengthening Objectivity in Public Service
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
Wellcome Trust
2023
Rethinking Conflicts of Interest
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
Mangoletsi Trust
-
Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society (FRAS)
Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA)
Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute (FRAI)
Member of the Royal Institution (MRi)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment